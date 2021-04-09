Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

DREUF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.05. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

