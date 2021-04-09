Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 1,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

DRUNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

