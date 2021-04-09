DREP (DREP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27.62 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00054133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021610 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00085871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.84 or 0.00615916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00041150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00031865 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.