Drep [new] (DREP) Price Reaches $2.65 on Exchanges

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00004521 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded flat against the dollar. Drep [new] has a market cap of $105.75 million and $135.35 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00054840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00085549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.57 or 0.00625341 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00037749 BTC.

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

