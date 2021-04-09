Drep [new] Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last 24 Hours (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $103.43 million and approximately $65.38 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00004390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00086641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.54 or 0.00620721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00039524 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars.

