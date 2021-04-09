DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) & Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Head-To-Head Analysis

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and Monaker Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV Panalpina A/S $14.20 billion 3.27 $554.63 million $1.66 60.87 Monaker Group $440,000.00 127.95 -$9.45 million N/A N/A

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Monaker Group.

Volatility & Risk

DSV Panalpina A/S has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monaker Group has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and Monaker Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV Panalpina A/S 3.07% 10.16% 5.00% Monaker Group -4,094.42% -165.93% -91.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and Monaker Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV Panalpina A/S 0 3 6 0 2.67 Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Monaker Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Monaker Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DSV Panalpina A/S beats Monaker Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa. The Solutions segment offers contract logistics, which includes warehousing and inventory management. The company was founded on July 13, 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.