DubaiCoin Hits One Day Volume of $2,575.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $2,575.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00030138 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00026654 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011982 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

