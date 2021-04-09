Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director Sells $712,504.80 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 16,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $712,504.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. 644,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -383.18. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCT. JMP Securities upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.