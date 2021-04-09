Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down to $42.99

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.99, but opened at $41.48. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 3,895 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -390.82.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 236,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,506.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,627,318 shares of company stock valued at $298,183,991. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,240,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,367,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1,322.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 65,080 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,486,000 after purchasing an additional 847,073 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.