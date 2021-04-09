Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00069850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $173.50 or 0.00298464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.39 or 0.00773043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,435.63 or 1.00521535 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.98 or 0.00739656 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

