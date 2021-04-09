Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $147.22 million and approximately $40.25 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

