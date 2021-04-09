DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Shares Down 0.1%

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €37.52 ($44.14) and last traded at €37.80 ($44.47). Approximately 76,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €37.82 ($44.49).

DWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.41 ($45.19).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.