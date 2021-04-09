DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will post $4.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.29 billion and the highest is $4.30 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $17.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $16.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $81,856,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,804 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $33,888,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,544 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

