Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading Down 0.2%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$43.31 and last traded at C$44.72. 223,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 342,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 1.0239951 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.