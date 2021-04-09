Dynamic Market Cap Hits $28.41 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003176 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $28.41 million and $10,771.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,244.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,067.83 or 0.03550249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.68 or 0.00380593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.70 or 0.01089720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.36 or 0.00484775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.54 or 0.00442164 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.00333829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00031792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,360,514 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

