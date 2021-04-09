Dynamite Hits 24 Hour Volume of $99,514.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $219,774.59 and $99,514.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00068238 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003865 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,490 coins and its circulating supply is 369,654 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.