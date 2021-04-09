Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $191.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will announce $191.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.90 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $150.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $698.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $698.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $860.32 million, with estimates ranging from $849.67 million to $869.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dynatrace by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Dynatrace by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $56.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.54, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.