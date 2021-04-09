DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LafargeHolcim has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,268. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. LafargeHolcim has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

