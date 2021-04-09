Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) EVP Tony Oviedo Sells 25,000 Shares

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ESTE stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.27. 3,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,193. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $567.71 million, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

