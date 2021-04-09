Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

ESTE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,193. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $570.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 2.90.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

