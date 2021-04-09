Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 427,501 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Easterly Government Properties worth $17,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

