EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $148.96. 2,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,643. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $153.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.92. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

