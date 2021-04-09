Eaton Vance Management Acquires 11,445 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,165 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.16% of Akamai Technologies worth $27,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM opened at $104.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

