Eaton Vance Management Acquires 164,121 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,121 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.57% of Envista worth $30,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth $159,000.

Get Envista alerts:

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,714 shares of company stock worth $8,126,281. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

NYSE NVST opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -333.46 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.