Eaton Vance Management Acquires 200,127 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 101.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,127 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.13% of Hess worth $21,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,947,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after acquiring an additional 696,305 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Hess by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 674,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after acquiring an additional 546,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess Co. has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.45.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,172,940.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

