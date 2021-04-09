Eaton Vance Management Acquires 21,632 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.13% of HEICO worth $23,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 117,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HEI opened at $131.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $141.31.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

