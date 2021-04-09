Eaton Vance Management Acquires 32,084 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.42% of Woodward worth $32,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Woodward by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $123.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.18. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

