Eaton Vance Management Acquires 42,148 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,148 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.33% of AGNC Investment worth $27,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 459.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 77,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 107.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 13.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 145.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 141,270 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

