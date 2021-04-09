Eaton Vance Management Acquires 4,315 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $28,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1,661.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $184.11 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $186.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

