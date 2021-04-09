Eaton Vance Management Acquires 5,893 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $23,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

NYSE LHX opened at $207.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

