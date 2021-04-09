Eaton Vance Management Acquires 6,586 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.10% of Hilton Worldwide worth $29,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,776,000 after purchasing an additional 228,460 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $124.75 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $128.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.66.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.41.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

