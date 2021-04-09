Eaton Vance Management Acquires 9,837 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.29% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $22,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 861,962 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $182.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.00. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

