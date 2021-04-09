Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,287,000 after purchasing an additional 265,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $97.62 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.