Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.42% of Woodward worth $32,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Woodward by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,991,088.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $123.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.18. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $127.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.