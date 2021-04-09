Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,603 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of Incyte worth $20,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Incyte by 26.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after buying an additional 99,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Incyte by 28.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Incyte by 73.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $1,827,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,941 shares of company stock worth $3,808,402. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INCY stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

