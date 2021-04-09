Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,139 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.25% of Independent Bank worth $30,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDB stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

