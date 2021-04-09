Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of IQVIA worth $23,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

NYSE IQV opened at $204.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.17 and a 200 day moving average of $177.55. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $204.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

