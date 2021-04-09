Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,118,646 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1,793.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118,646 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.39% of Old Republic International worth $23,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after buying an additional 7,126,238 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,465,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $63,951,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,068,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,380,000 after buying an additional 1,098,614 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,200,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,653,000 after buying an additional 639,593 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ORI stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

