Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,118,646 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1,793.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118,646 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.39% of Old Republic International worth $23,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 175.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 718,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 457,713 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Old Republic International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock worth $41,894 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

