Eaton Vance Management Buys 114,278 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 144.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,232 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,278 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $27,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,105,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $152.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average of $133.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.78 and a 52-week high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.16.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,767,671.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,733,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,712. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

