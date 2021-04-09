Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,287 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

