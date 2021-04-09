Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,355 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $30,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $164.54 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,028.44, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.77.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

