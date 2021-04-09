Eaton Vance Management Buys 155,052 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,052 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.25% of Herman Miller worth $24,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 2,148.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 521,345 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

MLHR opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.15 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $44.88.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

