Eaton Vance Management Buys 253,802 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 290.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,802 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.97% of Ambarella worth $31,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $532,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ambarella by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 22,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $2,510,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 884,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,020,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day moving average is $87.96. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

