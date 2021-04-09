Eaton Vance Management Buys 4,039 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.18% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $32,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BR. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of BR opened at $154.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.32 and a 12-month high of $159.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

