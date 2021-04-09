Eaton Vance Management Buys 4,092 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of Dollar Tree worth $26,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $116.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.55. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

