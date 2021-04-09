Eaton Vance Management Buys 45,427 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,427 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 2.39% of Middlesex Water worth $30,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Middlesex Water by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $79.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $56.44 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.23%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

