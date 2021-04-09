Eaton Vance Management Cuts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $22,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.83.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $209.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of -394.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.