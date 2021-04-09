Eaton Vance Management Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 87,245 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $23,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after buying an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after buying an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,340,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $114.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average of $103.63. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $114.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

