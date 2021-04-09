Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,238 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.47% of SailPoint Technologies worth $22,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after purchasing an additional 570,702 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,311 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after purchasing an additional 242,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,093,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $64.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,936.06 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $41,647.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $4,592,148. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.